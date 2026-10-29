IMD forecasts depression over South Andaman Sea, heavy rain expected
Heads up: The IMD says a new depression is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea in the next two days.
This means more heavy rain could be on the way for Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, and East Madhya Pradesh on October 29, thanks to leftover effects from Cyclone Arnab.
Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh already got drenched, with places like Gopalpur and Machilipatnam seeing up to 9cm of rain in the 12 hours ending at 5.30am on Thursday.
Warm 30C seas could aid intensification
Warm sea temperatures near the Andamans (around 30 degrees Celsius) are making it easier for new storms to form in the Bay of Bengal.
With climate patterns like a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (+IOD) and an active Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) in play, this fresh system could get stronger and head toward north Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh soon.
The IMD is reporting the forecast and track/intensification outlook.