IMD forecasts drier monsoon in Andhra Pradesh, nationwide at 90%

Coastal Andhra Pradesh under 91% rainfall

Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to get less than 91% of its normal rainfall, while Rayalaseema might see even lower at under 88%.

June, usually prime time for planting crops, is likely to be extra dry and hot.

Experts point to a developing El Nino and ongoing climate change as reasons behind these longer dry spells.

They're urging everyone to save water and get ready for unpredictable weather ahead.