IMD forecasts drier monsoon in Andhra Pradesh, nationwide at 90%
India
Andhra Pradesh is set for a drier monsoon this year, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting less rain across the state.
The southwest monsoon showed up late in Kerala on June 4, and the IMD says rainfall nationwide will only hit 90% of the usual average.
This shift could mean big changes for farming and water supplies.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh under 91% rainfall
Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to get less than 91% of its normal rainfall, while Rayalaseema might see even lower at under 88%.
June, usually prime time for planting crops, is likely to be extra dry and hot.
Experts point to a developing El Nino and ongoing climate change as reasons behind these longer dry spells.
They're urging everyone to save water and get ready for unpredictable weather ahead.