IMD forecasts dry, hot Mumbai day with 35°C and haze
India
Mumbai's in for another hot and dry Wednesday, October 28, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying temperatures could hit 35 degrees Celsius.
Expect hazy skies and humid conditions in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 28, so it might feel a little sticky if you're out.
Mumbai AQI 92, caution advised
Mumbai's air quality is currently satisfactory with an air quality index (AQI) of 92, but some neighborhoods are seeing moderate pollution.
If you have breathing issues or just want to be cautious, keep an eye on local updates before heading out.