IMD forecasts dry spell for most of India through July

Because the main monsoon zone moved north, southern, central, and northwest regions are seeing way less rain. India's overall rainfall is down by 24% as of mid-July.

IMD has issued heavy rain alerts for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and east and western regions of Uttar Pradesh through July 22.

Meanwhile, Assam and Meghalaya could see intense downpours through July 19.

If you're in coastal Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu on July 17, brace for heatwave conditions.

And heads up: muggy weather is sticking around northern and southern states through at least July 22.