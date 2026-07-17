IMD forecasts dry spell for most of India through July
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says most of India is in for a dry spell until the end of July, thanks to the monsoon rains shifting north near the Himalayas.
If you're in eastern or northeastern India, expect normal to heavy showers from July 16-22.
Central India might get some rain relief between July 22-29.
Monsoon shift leaves India 24% drier
Because the main monsoon zone moved north, southern, central, and northwest regions are seeing way less rain. India's overall rainfall is down by 24% as of mid-July.
IMD has issued heavy rain alerts for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and east and western regions of Uttar Pradesh through July 22.
Meanwhile, Assam and Meghalaya could see intense downpours through July 19.
If you're in coastal Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu on July 17, brace for heatwave conditions.
And heads up: muggy weather is sticking around northern and southern states through at least July 22.