IMD forecasts early monsoon arrival; to hit Kerala on 26th 

Weather impact

Conditions favorable for monsoon to advance

The IMD said, "This year, the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 26 with a model error of +- 4 days (could occur four days before or after)." The department also said that conditions are favorable for the monsoon to advance over parts of the South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands within the next 24 hours.