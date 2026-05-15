IMD forecasts early monsoon arrival; to hit Kerala on 26th
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the southwest monsoon will likely hit Kerala on May 26. The monsoon normally reaches Kerala around June 1 before moving north to cover the rest of India. Last year, the monsoon onset in the state was recorded on May 24. The monsoon season, which lasts from June to September, is vital for India's agriculture and economy, as it brings nearly 70% of the country's annual rainfall.
Weather impact
Conditions favorable for monsoon to advance
The IMD said, "This year, the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 26 with a model error of +- 4 days (could occur four days before or after)." The department also said that conditions are favorable for the monsoon to advance over parts of the South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands within the next 24 hours.
Rainfall forecast
Below-normal rainfall expected this year
"As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas," it added. However, the IMD has also warned that India might witness below-normal rainfall this year due to possible El Nino conditions. The department has predicted 80cm of rainfall during the monsoon months, which is less than the long-period average of 87cm (1971-2020).