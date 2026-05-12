IMD forecasts favorable southwest monsoon near islands, Kerala June 1
Good news for anyone keeping an eye on the weather: conditions are set to become favorable for the southwest monsoon over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands toward the end of this week, according to the IMD.
This early arrival is a bit of a relief since this year's rainfall is predicted to be below normal, about 92% of what's typical.
After hitting the islands, the monsoon will make its way toward mainland India, with Kerala expecting rain from June 1.
Monsoon delivers nearly 80% rainfall
The southwest monsoon isn't just about cooler weather: it delivers nearly 80% of India's annual rainfall and keeps agriculture running.
Crops like rice, pulses, and oilseeds depend on it arriving on time.
With less rain expected this year, there are concerns about water shortages and how farmers will cope if things get delayed or disrupted.