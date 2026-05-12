IMD forecasts favorable southwest monsoon near islands, Kerala June 1 India May 12, 2026

Good news for anyone keeping an eye on the weather: conditions are set to become favorable for the southwest monsoon over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands toward the end of this week, according to the IMD.

This early arrival is a bit of a relief since this year's rainfall is predicted to be below normal, about 92% of what's typical.

After hitting the islands, the monsoon will make its way toward mainland India, with Kerala expecting rain from June 1.