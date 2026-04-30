IMD forecasts fell short as Delhi-NCR hit by hailstorm
India
Delhi-NCR saw an unexpected hailstorm on Thursday, catching many off guard, especially in Ghaziabad, which saw big hailstones.
The IMD had only predicted thunderstorms, lightning, light rain and gusty winds of 40-50km/h, but things escalated fast with heavier hail and stronger storms than anyone expected.
IMD issues alerts across Delhi-NCR
With the weather turning rougher, the IMD has issued orange alerts for Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad (meaning more rain and storms are likely), while Gurugram and Faridabad are on yellow alert.
Meerut is under a red alert due to severe conditions.
Social media is full of photos showing big hailstones in Ghaziabad and other parts of NCR.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely over Delhi today. Stay safe out there!