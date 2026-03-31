IMD forecasts heatwave days in parts of India Apr-Jun 2026 India Mar 31, 2026

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says parts of east, central, and northwest India, as well as the southeast peninsula, can expect more heatwave days from April to June 2026.

Basically, higher-than-normal daytime temperatures are on the cards, so it might be a long, hot summer for many regions.