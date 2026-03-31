IMD forecasts heatwave days in parts of India Apr-Jun 2026
India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says parts of east, central, and northwest India, as well as the southeast peninsula, can expect more heatwave days from April to June 2026.
Basically, higher-than-normal daytime temperatures are on the cards, so it might be a long, hot summer for many regions.
April: India hotter, rain mostly normal
For April, many parts of east and northeast India, some northwest areas, and the southern peninsula will see hotter days and warmer nights than usual.
The good news? Most places should get normal to above-normal rain in April, except parts of northeast India.