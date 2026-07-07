IMD forecasts heavier July rainfall for eastern and northeastern India

Heavy rain Odisha Chhattisgarh eastern MP

Heavy rain is on the way for Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and eastern Madhya Pradesh over the next couple of days as new weather systems move in from the Bay of Bengal.

The northeast will also see steady showers thanks to winds hitting those hilly areas.

IMD's satellite images show thick cloud bands moving in: good news for farmers and anyone hoping for a recharge after last month's dry spell.