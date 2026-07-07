IMD forecasts heavier July rainfall for eastern and northeastern India
After a slow and dry June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says eastern and northeastern India are finally about to get drenched: expect a serious boost in rainfall through July.
Even though the country saw 11% more rain than usual in early July, places like Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and parts of the northeast are still catching up from last month's shortfall.
Heavy rain Odisha Chhattisgarh eastern MP
Heavy rain is on the way for Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and eastern Madhya Pradesh over the next couple of days as new weather systems move in from the Bay of Bengal.
The northeast will also see steady showers thanks to winds hitting those hilly areas.
IMD's satellite images show thick cloud bands moving in: good news for farmers and anyone hoping for a recharge after last month's dry spell.