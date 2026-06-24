IMD forecasts heavy coastal rain in Andhra Pradesh, deficit 27.3%
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! The IMD is forecasting isolated heavy rain for coastal areas from June 26-28, with lighter showers expected in Rayalaseema.
This change is thanks to prevailing south westerly/westerly winds, and it's already helping cut the state's rainfall deficit, from 32.8% last week to 27.3% now.
Uneven rainfall persists across Andhra Pradesh
Some districts like Vizianagaram, Nellore, and Tirupati may receive light to moderate showers starting June 24.
While central Andhra Pradesh is getting normal rain, over one-third of districts still face big shortages, some above 60%.
Farmers are hoping these rains boost crops and water supplies, but uneven rainfall remains a concern across the state.