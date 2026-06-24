IMD forecasts heavy coastal rain in Andhra Pradesh, deficit 27.3% India Jun 24, 2026

Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! The IMD is forecasting isolated heavy rain for coastal areas from June 26-28, with lighter showers expected in Rayalaseema.

This change is thanks to prevailing south westerly/westerly winds, and it's already helping cut the state's rainfall deficit, from 32.8% last week to 27.3% now.