IMD forecasts heavy monsoon rains for Tamil Nadu's Western Ghats
Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has forecast heavy rains for the Western Ghats starting July 1, thanks to an active southwest monsoon.
Districts like Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, and ghat areas of Coimbatore, as well as ghat areas of Tirupur district, can expect moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning.
Chennai is also likely to see evening or night showers over the next few days.
Coimbatore's Chinnakalar logs 9cm rainfall
A weather trough is expected to bring light to moderate rain at isolated places over the rest of Tamil Nadu (excluding the Western Ghats areas), Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Chinnakalar in Coimbatore just saw the highest rainfall at 9cm in 24 hours.
Temperatures are swinging: Madurai Airport hit a hot 40 degrees Celsius while Kodaikanal cooled off at just 12.9 degrees Celsius.