IMD forecasts heavy monsoon rains for Tamil Nadu's Western Ghats India Jun 30, 2026

Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has forecast heavy rains for the Western Ghats starting July 1, thanks to an active southwest monsoon.

Districts like Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, and ghat areas of Coimbatore, as well as ghat areas of Tirupur district, can expect moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

Chennai is also likely to see evening or night showers over the next few days.