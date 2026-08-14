IMD forecasts heavy monsoon surge for eastern and central India
Heads up, IMD is predicting a surge in monsoon rains for eastern and central India, thanks to a weather depression over Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal.
Odisha, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are likely to see very heavy rain in the next couple of days.
The Western Himalayan region is also on track for heavy showers through most of the week.
Monsoon 12% shortfall, flash flood risk
Monsoon rainfall has been 12% below average this year, with East and Northeast India facing a big 26% shortfall.
IMD has warned of a low to moderate flash-flood risk across several watersheds and neighborhoods in northern, central, and eastern India over the next 24 hours.
From 15-20 August, expect fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, rainfall activity in Punjab on 15 August only, and widespread rain in West Uttar Pradesh on 15-16 August.
Stay alert if you're in these regions!