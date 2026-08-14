IMD forecasts heavy monsoon surge for eastern and central India

Heads up, IMD is predicting a surge in monsoon rains for eastern and central India, thanks to a weather depression over Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal.

Odisha, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are likely to see very heavy rain in the next couple of days.

The Western Himalayan region is also on track for heavy showers through most of the week.