IMD forecasts heavy rain and storms across India Sunday
IMD says several parts of India are in for some serious rain this Sunday.
Delhi can expect mostly cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle, but heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and lightning are likely on the cards in parts of the north to the south.
Delhi's temperatures will stay between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, and there aren't any weather warnings out for the city.
Odisha may get very heavy rain
States like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, UP (both east and west), Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh could see heavy showers.
Odisha might get hit with very heavy rain, while Chhattisgarh might get hit with thunderstorms and lightning.
If you're near Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, or the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, watch out for gusty winds reaching 40-50km per hour, with gusts up to 60km per hour, along with those showers.
IMD expects rain over coming days
This wet spell isn't just a one-day thing; IMD expects more rain in several regions over the next few days, especially in Odisha and southern states.
So keep your umbrellas handy!