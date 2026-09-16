IMD forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorms for Delhi-NCR Bihar Odisha
India
Heads up if you're in Delhi-NCR, Bihar, or Odisha: IMD says to expect heavy rain and thunderstorms this Thursday.
Delhi-NCR, Bihar, and Odisha may also experience lightning, while Himachal Pradesh may get light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms
and Rajasthan is likely to see partly sunny conditions with a chance of thunderstorms, particularly during the morning.
Delhi-NCR cloudy with rain 25-34C
Delhi-NCR should see cloudy skies with rain and temperatures between 25 Celsius-34 Celsius.
Patna could get morning showers (27 Celsius-34 Celsius), while Odisha expects rain but nothing too intense yet.
Rajasthan might wake up to thunderstorms, Haryana could see gusty winds up to 40 kph, and West Bengal's in for scattered afternoon showers.