IMD forecasts heavy rain as northeast monsoon nears southern India
Heads up if you're in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, or Karnataka: IMD is forecasting some heavy rain as the seasons shift.
A new low-pressure area could form over the Bay of Bengal by October 13, possibly bringing more showers to north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh.
Also, with the southwest monsoon wrapping up soon, the northeast monsoon is about to kick off across southern India.
Showers in southern and eastern India
Rain isn't just limited to the south: Coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of Karnataka, Kerala (plus Mahe), and Lakshadweep are all set for showers over the next few days.
Even Bihar and sub-Himalayan West Bengal might see some rain.
On the temperature front, no cold wave is expected; most places will have normal nights, though northwest India might feel a bit warmer than usual while west Rajasthan could get cooler evenings.