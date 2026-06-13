IMD forecasts heavy rain for sub-Himalayan West Bengal next week
Big weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rain is finally on its way to sub-Himalayan West Bengal next week, thanks to an active southwest monsoon.
Southern districts can expect some thunderstorms too.
For folks in Kolkata tired of sweating it out, this should bring a much-needed break from the sticky heat.
North Bengal heavy rain June 16-17
Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are set for heavy showers all week, with especially intense rain likely on June 16 and 17.
Meanwhile, south Bengal districts like Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia might see strong thunderstorms, so keep those umbrellas handy!
Even though the rain has not started yet (as of Saturday morning), sudden downpours can be expected.