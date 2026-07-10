IMD forecasts heavy rain in Punjab through July 13

Chandigarh 34mm, farmers urged caution

Chandigarh topped the charts with 34mm of rain on Thursday, followed by Mohali and Ludhiana.

The IMD advises farmers to ensure proper drainage, avoid irrigation, and protect harvested crops from rain, warning that heavy downpours could damage crops.

But IMD is also waving some caution flags: expect waterlogging and traffic jams, avoid flooded spots or weak buildings, and farmers should hold off on irrigation or spraying chemicals for now.

Even with all this rain, places like Faridkot are still seeing temperatures as high as 42.4 Celsius, a reminder that this year's weather has been anything but predictable.