IMD forecasts heavy rain in Punjab through July 13
Heads up, Punjab: IMD says heavy rain is sticking around till July 13.
The northern and eastern districts (think Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Patiala, and more) are set to get the biggest downpours.
This soggy spell kicked in after the southwest monsoon finally arrived on July nine, just a day late, thanks to a Western Disturbance mixing things up.
Chandigarh 34mm, farmers urged caution
Chandigarh topped the charts with 34mm of rain on Thursday, followed by Mohali and Ludhiana.
The IMD advises farmers to ensure proper drainage, avoid irrigation, and protect harvested crops from rain, warning that heavy downpours could damage crops.
But IMD is also waving some caution flags: expect waterlogging and traffic jams, avoid flooded spots or weak buildings, and farmers should hold off on irrigation or spraying chemicals for now.
Even with all this rain, places like Faridkot are still seeing temperatures as high as 42.4 Celsius, a reminder that this year's weather has been anything but predictable.