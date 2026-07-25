IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms Monday across Gujarat Delhi-NCR Mumbai
India
Heads up: IMD is predicting some serious rain this Monday across Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.
Thanks to a low-pressure system over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (plus some classic monsoon action), thunderstorms are on the way.
If you're in these areas, it's smart to keep an eye out for possible travel delays or disruptions.
Gujarat flooding risk, Mumbai commute impacts
Gujarat could see the heaviest downpours with a risk of flooding and waterlogging.
Delhi-NCR gets light to moderate showers on July 25 but should brace for heavier rain from July 27-29.
Mumbai and the Konkan coast are also set for intense rain that might slow down commutes.
In the Northeast (including Assam), expect thunderstorms; IMD has advised extra caution in flood-prone spots.