IMD forecasts heavy showers in Gujarat July 24 and 25
India
Gujarat is in for some serious rain, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy showers across the state on July 24 and 25.
South Gujarat could get hit especially hard, while Saurashtra and Kutch are also on alert thanks to an active monsoon system.
This means a lot of areas might see flooding and travel disruptions.
Umbergaon 906mm rain triggers flooding
Umbergaon in Valsad just saw a massive 906mm of rain in one day, one of the highest this season, while Kaprada and Nanapondha weren't far behind.
These downpours have already led to flash floods, flooded roads, and power outages in several districts.