IMD forecasts India's 2026 southwest monsoon at 92% long-term average
India
Heads up: India is expected to get less rain than usual during the 2026 southwest monsoon, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
It is predicting rainfall at just 92% of the long-term average, making it the first below-normal monsoon in three years.
Since so much of Indian farming and daily life depends on these rains, this forecast is a pretty big deal.
Monsoon shortfall risks crops, food prices
A normal monsoon means getting between 96% and 104% of the average rainfall from the past 50 years (which is about 87cm).
Falling short at just 92% could hit crops hard, push up food prices, and slow down economic growth, especially with global tensions already making things tricky.