IMD forecasts India's 2026 southwest monsoon at 92% long-term average India Apr 13, 2026

Heads up: India is expected to get less rain than usual during the 2026 southwest monsoon, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is predicting rainfall at just 92% of the long-term average, making it the first below-normal monsoon in three years.

Since so much of Indian farming and daily life depends on these rains, this forecast is a pretty big deal.