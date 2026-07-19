IMD forecasts intermittent rain and thunderstorms, Delhi cooling to 30C
India
Delhi and nearby cities are finally getting a break from the heat: IMD says intermittent rain and thunderstorms will hit starting Sunday.
After sweating through 40 Celsius on Sunday, expect cooler weather with temperatures dropping to around 30 Celsius by Tuesday, plus breezy winds at 20 to 30km per hour.
Rainy week brings hazards across regions
The rainy stretch is set to last all week, keeping temperatures in the low- to mid-30s Celsius across Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad too.
Meanwhile, northern hill states face risks of flash floods and landslides, while other regions like central India and the coast should brace for storms and strong winds.