IMD forecasts isolated heavy rain in UP Bihar Uttarakhand Haryana
India
Heads up if you're in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, or Haryana: the IMD says heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places on August 5 and 6.
Some spots could see intense downpours with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
This might finally bring a real monsoon vibe to places that have had patchy rain so far.
South up cyclonic circulation draws moisture
It's a mix of a cyclonic circulation over south Uttar Pradesh and the monsoon trough stretching across northern India: basically, it's pulling in more moisture and making those big rain clouds.
The heaviest showers are likely in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
If you're in the hills of Uttarakhand, watch out for possible flooding or landslides.