IMD forecasts isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Kerala
India
Heads up, Kerala!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in some of the 13 districts covered by the forecast, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, and Kozhikode.
Friday could be the wettest day, with showers continuing into Saturday.
Things should calm down by Sunday and Monday, so relief is on the way.
Kerala residents advised to take precautions
Residents in districts expecting heavier showers should remain alert to sudden changes in weather, particularly in areas vulnerable to waterlogging and other rain-related disruptions.
Even as rain starts easing up on Saturday, some spots might still see isolated heavy showers.
So it's smart to take precautions and check forecasts before heading out.