IMD forecasts Janmashtami rainfall across several parts of India
India
Looks like this Janmashtami is going to be a wet one for many parts of India.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says rainfall activity is expected to remain active across several parts of India on Friday, September 4.
Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh can expect showers, while Madhya Pradesh might get hit with some of the heaviest downpours.
Flash flood risk in UP MP
Flash flood risks are flagged for east and west Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, especially in spots where the ground is already soaked.
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Rajasthan, Ladakh, and even northeast India could see heavy showers too.
So if you're heading out for festivities or travel, keep an umbrella handy!