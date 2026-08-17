IMD forecasts Kerala monsoon revival as Bay system moves northwest
India
After a dry spell, Kerala is set to see more rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a monsoon revival.
A weather system forming over the Bay of Bengal is moving northwest and is expected to boost rainfall across the state soon.
IMD alerts 4 Kerala districts
The IMD has put Kasaragod, Kannur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam on yellow alert for August 18, warning of possible heavy rain in these areas.
The southwest monsoon has been weak over Kerala for the past few days, but with this new system moving in, locals can expect wetter days ahead.