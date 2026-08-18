IMD forecasts light rain, comfortable temperatures in Delhi this week
India
Delhi's in for a wet week, according to the IMD.
Expect light rain and cloudy skies today (Tuesday), with temperatures staying comfy between 32 and 34 Celsius during the day and 23 and 25 Celsius at night.
Showers expected midweek, lighter Aug 21-23
Wednesday and Thursday bring more showers, light to moderate rain, with moderate rain at isolated places in the morning or afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy.
From August 21-23, expect lighter afternoon or evening showers, partly cloudy skies, and temperatures between 31 and 35 Celsius (days) and 21 and 24 Celsius (nights).
Plan ahead if you're heading out!