IMD forecasts light showers in Bengaluru over next 3 days
Bengaluru is in for some light showers over the next three days, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
This follows a sudden heavy downpour after a super-hot day. Temperatures hit 33.2°C — the highest September reading in the last 10 years (and the second-highest recorded for September overall).
Interestingly, while Bengaluru got drenched, other parts of Karnataka, including coastal and north-interior Karnataka, received no rainfall on Tuesday.
C.S. Patil cites Bengaluru convectional activity
According to IMD scientist C.S. Patil, it's all about local heat and humidity mixing things up. He called it "local convectional activity."
Even with all that rain, don't expect cooler days ahead; rain runoff will just run off instead of soaking into the ground.
Looking ahead, more widespread rain is expected across Karnataka starting around September 19 or 20, which should finally bring relief to other regions too.