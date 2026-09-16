IMD forecasts light showers in Bengaluru over next 3 days

Bengaluru is in for some light showers over the next three days, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This follows a sudden heavy downpour after a super-hot day. Temperatures hit 33.2°C — the highest September reading in the last 10 years (and the second-highest recorded for September overall).

Interestingly, while Bengaluru got drenched, other parts of Karnataka, including coastal and north-interior Karnataka, received no rainfall on Tuesday.