IMD forecasts milder May for India with thunderstorms bringing relief

After weeks of scorching summer heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a respite for most parts of India in May. The weather department expects milder temperatures and above-normal rainfall across the country. However, some southern and northwestern regions may continue to experience higher daytime temperatures, warmer nights, and possible heatwaves.

Weather patterns Weather activity expected to reduce heat The IMD attributes the expected drop in temperatures to increased weather activity. Experts predict more thunderstorms and frequent western disturbances throughout May. These systems are responsible for bringing clouds, rain, and strong winds that help reduce daytime temperatures. Moisture from the Arabian Sea is also strengthening these systems, making them more active than usual this season.

Rainfall forecast Above-normal rainfall expected in May The IMD has also predicted above-normal rainfall during May, with nationwide precipitation likely to exceed 110% of the long-term average. Most regions are expected to receive normal to above-normal rain, except for some eastern and northeastern parts where rainfall may be lower than usual. This increased precipitation is expected to play a key role in controlling temperatures across India.

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Heatwave risk Heatwaves likely in some regions Despite the overall milder outlook, heatwaves are still a concern in some regions. Areas such as parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, northeast Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and coastal areas could witness short spells of intense heat. The weather outlook is also influenced by broader climate factors, with neutral conditions in the Pacific Ocean gradually shifting toward El Niño.

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Climate impact Impact of El Niño and Indian Ocean Dipole El Niño usually impacts rainfall patterns in India and can weaken the monsoon. However, another climate factor, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), is expected to turn positive later in the season, which could support better rainfall. In early May, more rainfall activity is expected, especially in eastern and northeastern regions. The southwest monsoon is likely to begin its usual journey over the Andaman Sea around May 20, marking the start of the rainy season.