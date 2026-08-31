IMD forecasts monsoon comeback with heavy rain for eastern India
Get ready for umbrellas; India's monsoon is making a strong comeback as we head into September.
Thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD says heavy rain is on the way for parts of eastern and central India, while northern India will mostly see isolated to scattered rainfall, with heavier rain mainly in East and West Uttar Pradesh.
Heavy rain could delay monsoon exit
Places like Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are set for heavy downpours on August 31, with heavy rain in Odisha and Chhattisgarh through September 1, while some areas brace for extremely heavy rain.
The wet weather will shift toward western Madhya Pradesh from September 2-5.
Northern states, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab, can expect scattered showers until at least September 5, while East Uttar Pradesh will see heavy rain through September 5 and West Uttar Pradesh through the first week of September.
Because of all this rain, the usual monsoon exit might be delayed this year.