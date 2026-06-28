IMD forecasts monsoon hitting Gujarat and MP in 3-4 days India Jun 28, 2026

Get ready, the India Meteorological Department says the southwest monsoon will roll into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and several other states over the next three to four days.

Right now, it has reached up to Surat, Indore, and Mandla.

If you are in Delhi or Punjab, expect an isolated thunderstorm in Delhi and rainfall in Punjab on Monday.