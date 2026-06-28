IMD forecasts monsoon hitting Gujarat and MP in 3-4 days
Get ready, the India Meteorological Department says the southwest monsoon will roll into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and several other states over the next three to four days.
Right now, it has reached up to Surat, Indore, and Mandla.
If you are in Delhi or Punjab, expect an isolated thunderstorm in Delhi and rainfall in Punjab on Monday.
Rains and heatwave alerts across India
Rajasthan, Konkan-Goa, and Andaman-Nicobar Islands are in for steady rain from June 28 into early July.
Most of Northeast India will see heavy showers till July 3, while Arunachal Pradesh sees them through July 1.
Meanwhile, heatwave alerts are out for Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on June 28, and East Uttar Pradesh could face severe heat through June 30.
Stay cool (or dry), depending on where you are!