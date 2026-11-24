IMD forecasts Mumbai mostly clear skies with highs near 34°C
Mumbai's Tuesday is looking bright and sunny, with the IMD forecasting mostly clear skies and daytime highs around 34 degrees Celsius.
Santacruz hit 34.5 degrees Celsius, while Colaba stayed a bit cooler at 33.8 degrees Celsius, so it's definitely a day for light clothes and maybe some extra water.
Mumbai morning lows, dry spell expected
The morning started off pretty pleasant: Santacruz saw a low of 22.6 degrees Celsius and Colaba was at 24.8 degrees Celsius.
No rain showed up in either spot over the past day, so expect the dry spell to continue if you're heading out!