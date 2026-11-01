IMD forecasts Mumbai showers, heavier rain November 2 and 3
Heads up, Mumbai, rainy days are sticking around for a bit!
The IMD says light showers will continue across the city and parts of Maharashtra over the next four to five days. Expect heavier rain on November 2 and 3, but things should start clearing up by November 4.
The advice? Keep those umbrellas handy and plan for some extra puddles.
Bay system could enter Andhra Pradesh
Santacruz picked up nearly 1cm of rain, while Vikhroli got a big splash with about 66cm.
There's also a weather system brewing over the Bay of Bengal that could enter over Andhra Pradesh, while parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to see rain, and parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Goa may receive scattered showers.
As Regional Meteorological Centre's (IMD Mumbai) head scientist Bikram Singh puts it, several regions could see more wet weather as this system moves in.