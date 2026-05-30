IMD forecasts normal to below-normal monsoon for Jammu and Kashmir

Indian monsoon likely 90% with variations

Across the country, monsoon rains are predicted to be a bit less than average: about 90% of the usual amount.

Northeast and some areas in South and East India might see decent showers, while Central, South Peninsular, and Northwest regions are likely to stay drier.

For June specifically, most places will get less rain except parts of Northwest and Northeast India, as well as some parts of the south Peninsula and isolated pockets of central India.

Temperatures are also set to run higher than normal in many areas.