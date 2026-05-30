IMD forecasts normal to below-normal monsoon for Jammu and Kashmir
Heads up, Jammu and Kashmir!
The IMD says this year's monsoon (June to September 2026) will bring normal to below-normal rainfall overall.
But June might surprise you, as some parts are expected to get more rain than usual, so the season could kick off wetter than expected.
Indian monsoon likely 90% with variations
Across the country, monsoon rains are predicted to be a bit less than average: about 90% of the usual amount.
Northeast and some areas in South and East India might see decent showers, while Central, South Peninsular, and Northwest regions are likely to stay drier.
For June specifically, most places will get less rain except parts of Northwest and Northeast India, as well as some parts of the south Peninsula and isolated pockets of central India.
Temperatures are also set to run higher than normal in many areas.