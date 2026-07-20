IMD forecasts rain and gusty winds across Delhi NCR today
Good news: Delhi-NCR is set for rain starting today (Monday), after a week of dry weather.
IMD says to expect scattered showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of up to 40km per hour during the morning and afternoon.
Another round of rain could hit in the evening or at night, so keep your umbrellas handy.
A yellow alert has been issued for July 21-22.
West Bengal low shifts trough south
The dry spell happened because the monsoon trough had shifted north toward the Himalayas.
Now it's moved back south over the northern plains thanks to a low-pressure system in West Bengal.
Moisture from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea has created a thick band of rain clouds stretching from West Bengal all the way to Punjab.
Showers could reduce Delhi rainfall deficit
These showers are expected to help reduce Delhi's rainfall deficit and could kickstart a broader monsoon revival across northern India.