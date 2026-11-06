IMD forecasts rain in Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam
India
Heads up, South India! The weather department says Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam are in for a rainy week from November 5 to 11.
Expect light to moderate showers with thunderstorms in places like Kancheepuram and Nilgiris until early November 6, along with some gusty winds, so it's smart to stay careful if you're heading out.
Cyclone Murasu remnants move through Telangana
This wet spell is thanks to the leftovers of Cyclone Murasu, which has now weakened but is still moving north through Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh at about 10km per hour.
The IMD also expects heavy rain in Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, and Puducherry during this time, so if you're in these areas, keep an eye on local updates and maybe swap outdoor plans for something indoors.