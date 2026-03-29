IMD forecasts rain March 31, Mumbai to cool to 31C
Good news for Mumbai: after weeks of relentless heat and even hitting a record 40 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says light rain and thunderstorms are on the way starting March 31.
This should help bring temperatures down to a much more bearable 31 degrees Celsius by April 2, offering some real relief from the recent heat wave.
IMD issues yellow warning in Maharashtra
While Mumbai itself isn't under any weather alert, places like Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha have a yellow warning for thundershowers and gusty winds until April 1.
The IMD explains these pre-monsoon showers are thanks to western disturbances, ocean moisture, and some cyclonic activity.
For Mumbai, this is just an early taste of monsoon season, which usually kicks off around June 11.