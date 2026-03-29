IMD forecasts rain March 31, Mumbai to cool to 31C

IMD issues yellow warning in Maharashtra

While Mumbai itself isn't under any weather alert, places like Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha have a yellow warning for thundershowers and gusty winds until April 1.

The IMD explains these pre-monsoon showers are thanks to western disturbances, ocean moisture, and some cyclonic activity.

For Mumbai, this is just an early taste of monsoon season, which usually kicks off around June 11.