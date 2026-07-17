IMD warns of heat, humidity in Delhi; heavy rain elsewhere
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across several states in the country. However, Delhi is likely to witness only light showers. The national capital woke up to a hot and humid Friday with a maximum temperature of around 40°C. The IMD has forecasted a partly cloudy sky with possible light rain later in the day, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Heatwave warning
Avoid direct sun exposure, IMD advises
The IMD has also warned that hot and humid conditions are likely for Delhi, asking residents to avoid direct sun exposure and wear light-colored, loose cotton clothes.
The air quality in the city remained "moderate" with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 185. However, Anand Vihar recorded a "very poor" AQI of 331 at 10am.
Monsoon update
Heavy rainfall expected in these states
The southwest monsoon is active across the country, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Odisha is also likely to receive similar weather conditions.
Other states such as Bihar, Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, and eastern Uttar Pradesh may witness heavy rainfall.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely over West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra, among others.
Fishermen advisory
Fishermen warned of squally weather conditions
The IMD has also warned fishermen of squally weather conditions over the Arabian Sea and parts of the Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds could reach up to 65km/h in these areas, making it unsafe for fishing activities.
Heatwave conditions are expected over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, while hot, humid weather is likely over Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, among others.