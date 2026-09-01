IMD forecasts scattered rain, 26°C to 34°C in Delhi NCR
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR!
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says to expect scattered rain and thundershowers today and tomorrow, with temperatures sticking between 26 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.
Showers are likely to get heavier in the afternoon and evening, especially around Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.
Delhi rainfall expected from September 1
Delhi could see more rain from September 1: IMD warns that rainfall will pick up from today.
For now, no specific warning has been issued.
If you're heading out, keep an umbrella handy!