IMD forecasts showers in Delhi, Mumbai and Konkan-Goa today
Rain is making a comeback in Delhi and Mumbai today, according to the IMD.
Delhi can expect showers in the morning (and maybe again at night), with temperatures staying between 24 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius under cloudy skies.
Mumbai and the Konkan-Goa stretch will see widespread showers during the day too, but the IMD has not issued a heavy-rain warning for the city.
Heavy rain alerts, Kerala high-wave warning
Eastern Madhya Pradesh is on high alert for very heavy rain, which could mean waterlogging or flooding in some spots.
parts of western Madhya Pradesh and neighboring Chhattisgarh could see heavy showers.
Up north, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and western Uttar Pradesh might get intense rain, so landslides are a risk.
In eastern India and the Northeast (think Odisha, West Bengal hills, Sikkim), heavy rainfall is expected as well.
Kerala's coast even has a high-wave warning out, so if you're near the sea there or along the Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu coasts, stay cautious!