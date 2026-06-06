IMD forecasts southwest monsoon in Delhi NCR June 25-30
India
The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi-NCR between June 25 and 30, according to the IMD.
After a late start in Kerala on June 4, the rains have already moved through much of southern and western India.
Once the monsoon hits Delhi, it will continue on toward Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.
Thunderstorms in Delhi June 6-7
Thanks to early showers, Delhi has already cooled down a bit: Temperatures on June 5 dropped several degrees below normal at both Safdarjung and Palam.
The IMD predicts more thunderstorms with rain for June 6 and 7, so the city should get some welcome breaks from the recent heat.