IMD forecasts southwest monsoon in Delhi NCR June 25-30 India Jun 06, 2026

The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi-NCR between June 25 and 30, according to the IMD.

After a late start in Kerala on June 4, the rains have already moved through much of southern and western India.

Once the monsoon hits Delhi, it will continue on toward Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.