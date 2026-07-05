IMD forecasts steady monsoon across central India through July 10

Central rainfall deficit narrows to 23%

Red alerts are out for Odisha, Gujarat, parts of western Maharashtra and Konkan region, and Goa due to chances of extremely heavy rainfall, so locals should stay cautious.

The recent downpours have helped central India's rainfall deficit drop from 50% to 23%, giving agriculture a much-needed boost.

But it's not all smooth sailing: east and northeast India are still short on rain (41% deficit), making crop sowing tough in places like Bihar and Jharkhand.

The monsoon is moving into northwest India too and should cover the whole country by July 8 as usual.