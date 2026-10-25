IMD forecasts storms from Bay of Bengal depression October 26

Delhi is likely to experience partly cloudy skies over the next few days.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu are all under heavy rainfall warnings.

The IMD has issued a red warning for October 28 for parts of Odisha, with more than 20cm of rain expected, and Odisha authorities have deployed around 60 ODRAF teams, 17 NDRF teams, and placed 225 fire service teams on high alert.

Fishermen are being told to stay off the sea until October 29 as everyone gears up for the storm's arrival.