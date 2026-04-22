IMD forecasts Tamil Nadu polls April 23 mostly dry
India
Tamil Nadu heads to the polls on April 23, and while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says some areas might see thunderstorms or light rain between April 22 and 24, most of the state should stay dry.
Expect slightly above-normal temperatures in interior districts through April 26, so it's mostly business as usual.
Showers scattered, voting likely unaffected
Not really! The forecasted showers are pretty scattered and shouldn't cause much trouble for voters.
Chennai will be hot and humid (think 37 to 38 Celsius) with some clouds, but nothing extreme.
Plus, a thunderstorm alert is in place for parts of Tamil Nadu, so you can head out to vote without stressing about getting drenched.