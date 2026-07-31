IMD forecasts thunderstorms and heavy rain for Odisha this week
India
Odisha is in for a stormy week: IMD has put out a green alert for July 31 and August 1, warning about thunderstorms and lightning on both days, with strong winds up to 60km/h along the southern coast only on July 31.
From August 2-6, a yellow alert kicks in as heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places across the state.
Over 700,000 affected by Odisha floods
Flooding is still a big problem, especially around the Mahanadi River.
Water levels near Mundali in Cuttack are way up, raising concerns for low-lying areas like Khurda, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur.
So far, over 700,000 people across 20 districts have been affected; about 190,000 have moved to relief camps while rescue teams work nonstop to help those at risk.