IMD forecasts thunderstorms in 13 Telangana districts on November 5
India
Heads up, Telangana! The IMD has put out a thunderstorm forecast for 13 districts on November 5, including Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Bhadradri Kothagudem.
Expect lightning and strong winds in these areas.
Hyderabad might just see some light rain or thundershowers later in the day with partly cloudy skies.
Cyclone Murasu weakens, Hyderabad near 31°C
Khammam, Nalgonda, and Warangal are also on the watch list as Cyclone Murasu has now weakened.
Hyderabad's temperatures will hover around 31 degrees Celsius during the day and dip to about 22 degrees Celsius at night.
Better safe than sorry if you're heading out!