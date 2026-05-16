IMD forecasts thunderstorms in 9 Telangana districts on Sunday
India
Heads up, Telangana!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm forecast for nine districts this Sunday, so if you're in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, or Jogulamba Gadwal, it's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy and stay cautious.
Hyderabad partly cloudy hazy mornings 41°C
Hyderabad isn't getting storms, but expect partly cloudy skies with hazy mornings.
Temperatures are set to hit around 41 degrees Celsius.
So if you're heading out this weekend, remember to keep cool and hydrated!