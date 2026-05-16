IMD forecasts thunderstorms in 9 Telangana districts on Sunday India May 16, 2026

Heads up, Telangana!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm forecast for nine districts this Sunday, so if you're in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, or Jogulamba Gadwal, it's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy and stay cautious.