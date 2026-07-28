IMD forecasts weeklong rain for Shimla, Dehradun and Delhi

If you're in Shimla, Dehradun, or Delhi, keep your umbrellas handy: India Meteorological Department (IMD) says rain is sticking around this week.

Shimla will get daily showers and storms through August 2, with cool temperatures between 18 Celsius and 24 Celsius.

Dehradun and much of Uttarakhand can expect light to moderate rain through the week, with heavier bursts on July 28-29.