IMD forecasts weeklong rain for Shimla, Dehradun and Delhi
If you're in Shimla, Dehradun, or Delhi, keep your umbrellas handy: India Meteorological Department (IMD) says rain is sticking around this week.
Shimla will get daily showers and storms through August 2, with cool temperatures between 18 Celsius and 24 Celsius.
Dehradun and much of Uttarakhand can expect light to moderate rain through the week, with heavier bursts on July 28-29.
Delhi-NCR light rain highs 32-35C
Delhi-NCR (including Ghaziabad and Noida) will see on-and-off light rain all week, with daytime highs around 32 to 35 Celsius.
If you're traveling in hilly areas like Shimla or Dehradun, watch out for slippery roads; in Dehradun, also be cautious of landslides or waterlogging during heavy spells.
Officials recommend staying indoors during storms.
Jammu and Kashmir is also in for moderate to heavy rain plus gusty winds from July 28 to August 2.
Stay safe out there!