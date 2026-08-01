IMD forecasts widespread rain northern and eastern India August 2
Heads up, IMD is predicting widespread rain in northern and eastern parts of India on August 2.
This follows a well-marked low-pressure area over Rajasthan, with an active monsoon set to keep the showers going through the weekend.
So, if you're in these regions, you might want to keep your plans flexible.
Heavy rain across Kerala, Rajasthan, northeast
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and areas like Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
States including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Maharashtra could see isolated heavy showers too.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely in parts of Karnataka and nearby states, with wind speeds up to 60km per hour in Karnataka and up to 50km per hour in nearby states.