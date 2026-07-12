IMD: India monsoon pauses mid-season, showers likely around July 17
India's monsoon has taken an unexpected break right in the middle of its usual peak season.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), central and southern parts of the country will see little rain for about a week, with showers likely picking up again around July 17.
This pause follows one of the driest Junes since 1901 with rainfall down by 40% and only a brief wet spell at the start of July.
India monsoon trough shifts north
The main monsoon trough has shifted north toward the Himalayas, sending most rains to eastern and northeastern states while leaving central and peninsular India pretty dry.
The Bay of Bengal isn't producing its usual rain-making systems either.
Plus, global weather patterns like El Nino and Madden-Julian Oscillation are making things even drier.
IMD expects Bay of Bengal circulation
IMD expects a cyclonic circulation to form over the Bay of Bengal later this month, which could bring back normal rainfall.
This revival is especially important for farmers and water supplies after such a dry start to the season.