IMD: India monsoon pauses mid-season, showers likely around July 17 India Jul 12, 2026

India's monsoon has taken an unexpected break right in the middle of its usual peak season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), central and southern parts of the country will see little rain for about a week, with showers likely picking up again around July 17.

This pause follows one of the driest Junes since 1901 with rainfall down by 40% and only a brief wet spell at the start of July.