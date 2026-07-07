IMD issues 24-hour flash flood warning for Gujarat Maharashtra Karnataka

Officials urge caution amid waterlogging risks

The IMD says waterlogging and local flooding could hit low-lying spots, especially where the ground is already soaked from earlier downpours.

Districts like Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, North and South Goa, and coastal Karnataka are flagged as vulnerable.

Emergency teams are on alert; officials want everyone to keep an eye on updates and stay ready for possible disruptions or landslides.