IMD issues 24-hour flash flood warning for Gujarat Maharashtra Karnataka
India
Heads up if you're in Gujarat, Maharashtra, or Karnataka; the IMD has just put out a flash flood warning for the next 24 hours, thanks to heavy rains moving in.
Areas like Saurashtra, Kutch, central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, and coastal Karnataka are especially on watch.
Officials urge caution amid waterlogging risks
The IMD says waterlogging and local flooding could hit low-lying spots, especially where the ground is already soaked from earlier downpours.
Districts like Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, North and South Goa, and coastal Karnataka are flagged as vulnerable.
Emergency teams are on alert; officials want everyone to keep an eye on updates and stay ready for possible disruptions or landslides.